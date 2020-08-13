J'ville Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament looking for sponsors

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament has been scheduled for 1 p.m. (shot gun start) on Oct. 23 at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital is the title sponsor for this year's event, with additional sponsorships now available.
Diamond Sponsors are $1,000, Platinum sponsors can be had for $500, Gold sponsors are $250 and for $20-$100 one can become a prize sponsor.
Contact the chamber (903) 586-2217 if interested in a sponsorship.
The tournament will be a 4-man scramble, with the the entry fee being $400 per team.
The entry fee includes a cart, dinner, a goody bag and complimentary ice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.