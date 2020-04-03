J'ville, Rusk golf facilities set policies to limit spread of COVID-19

Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville and Birmingham Forest Golf Club in Rusk have implemented measures to increase the safety, as it relates to the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19), for the protection of its patrons and employees.
Both courses are open for business.
The pro shop at Cherokee Ranch remains open, while the Birmingham Forest pro shop is temporarily closed.
At Cherokee Ranch, members, as well as non members, will need to call the Pro Shop (903) 541-4700 in advance to schedule a tee time so that distancing policies cane be followed.
Also, only one person will be allowed in a cart until further notice.
Golfers are asked to keep a 3-6 foot distance when inside the Pro Shop.
Other safety measures at the course include the removal of drinking water on the links, no rakes in the traps and golfers are asked to refrain from removing (touching) the flag sticks.
Cherokee Ranch has canceled all tournaments that were scheduled for April.
Golfers wishing to play at Birmingham Forest should phone (903) 683-9518 to schedule tee times, reserve carts and to make payments.
All scrambles and tournaments have been canceled through April 30.
