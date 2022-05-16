J'ville team roper Tettenhorst wins first place at Tops In Texas Rodeo

Jacksonville-cowboy Jayse Tettenhorst had to be feeling pretty swell on Saturday night when the final results from the 60th Annual Tops In Texas PRCA Rodeo were released.
Tettenhorst (healer) and his team roping partner, Lightning Aguilera (header), who is from Athens, posted an event-winning score of 6.7 seconds.
Other event winners included Dawson Gleaves from Amarillo and Coy Pollmeier (Fort Scott, Kan.), a couple of twenty somethings, that tied for first place in bull riding. Both earned scores of 79.5.
Gleaves' ride was “Tres Amigos” from United Pro Rodeo, while Pollmeier rode Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's “Piggly Wiggly”.
Utopia, Texas-cowboy Will Pollock earned a score of 87 for his time on top of “Turn the Page”, another Pete Carr Pro Rodeo equine star, to capture first place in saddle bronc riding.
In bareback, Bill Tudor made the trip from Huntsville worth his while by winning first place. He scored an 81 aboard “Air Mail” (Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Company).
Tremaine Debose out of Anderson, Texas got the job completed in 4.6 ticks to win the steer wrestling competition.
Sy Felton, who calls Dublin, Texas, had the best time in tie-down roping where he froze the timer on 9.5.
In women's barrel racing, Abby Phillips (Marshall, Texas) collected a first place finish in what was a very competitive field. Phillips traveled around the cans in 17.17.
