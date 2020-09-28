J'ville XC Invitational: Maidens win first place, Tribe varsity second

Cross country teams from Jacksonville High School ran strong over their home course on Saturday morning when the Maidens came in first place in the varsity girl's division and the Tribe ended the day in second place in the varsity boy's grouping.
The Jacksonville girls, who are coached by Tony Harris, chalked up 26 points to easily outdistance themselves from second-place Tyler Legacy, who had 71 points.
Nacogdoches ran third and amassed 85 points, followed by Hallsville (89), Corsicana (89), Corsicana (99) and Tyler High (164).
The Red Raiders from Tyler Legacy captured first place in the varsity boy's segment, totaling 55 points.
Jacksonville (69) and Nacogdoches (72) were close behind, in second and third place, respectively.
Completing the order of finish wads Hallsville (80), New Summerfield (98), Corsicana (110) and Whitehorse (198).
Varsity Girls Division
Taylor Gutierrez of Jacksonville was the first to cross the finish line. Gutierrez produced a winning time of 19:17.
All of the Maidens' top-five runners finished in the top 10.
Emily Medellin came in third place, running a 20:20 and Rayna Munoz was fifth, completing the course in 21:18.
Meanwhile Alexia Davis placed eighth and ninth and was timed in 21:35, with Madison Soultanova coming in ninth, traveling the course in a time of 21:53.
Lesly Munoz (22:04) and Michelle Medellin (22:07) ended up in 10th and 11th place, respectively, for the Maidens.
Varsity Boys Division
Jacksonville was paced by a third-place finish in the individual standings by Marco Hernandez (17:23) and a fourth-place effort from Kevin Nava (17:33).
Next was Angel Luna (11th, 18:23), followed by John Lambert (25th, 19:17) and Chris Gallegos (28th, 19:36).
JHS cross country is coached by Rudy Jaramillo.
Ary Hernandez (18:06), who came in eighth place, was the fastest among the New Summerfield runners.
Marco Uribe came in 17th place (18:49) and Christian Castillo was 18th (19:02).
Ramerio Mendoza (27th, 19:28) and Eleozar Suarez (30th, 19:43) rounded things out for the Hornets.
