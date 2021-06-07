J'ville's Moreira scores in TJC win over Indian Hills

EVANS, GA — Sophomore-midfielder Alexis Moreira, a graduate of Jacksonville High School, scored a goal for Tyler Junior College in the Apache Ladies' 6-0 triumph over Indian Hills (Iowa) in a national quarterfinals match that was played on Saturday.
No. 1-ranked TJC (16-0) will put their undefeated streak on the line at 4 p.m. (CST) on Monday by facing Snow College (Utah). The Lady Badgers (10-3-1) are the No. 4 seed in the NJCAA, Division I, National Tournament, which is being played at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, GA.
Moreira's unassisted goal came at the 50:52 mark and made the score 3-0 at that time.
The Apache Ladies, who are the defending national champions, led 2-0 at halftime.
