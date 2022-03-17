Kaiyala's base hit gives Brook Hill a walk off win over Pantego Christian

BULLARD — A walk-off single by Finn Kaiyala in the bottom of the seventh inning resulted in Brook Hill knocking off Arlington-Pantego Christian Academy (PCA), 2-1, on Thursday afternoon in Bullard.
Kaiyala had an outstanding day at the plate, as he also forged out a run-scoring base hit in the first inning that gave Brook Hill an early 1-0 lead.
Kaiyala went 3-4 against Panther lefty Cort McDonald.
PCA tied the game, 1-1, in the sixth inning when McDonald pounded out a double that drove home a run.
Jabin Moore doubled for the Guard (13-3), while Grayson Murry added a base hit.
Murry collected the win on the mound for Brook Hill by pitching seven complete and allowing only one run (earned) off of two hits. He rang up 13 Panthers and walked one.
McDonald sustained the loss for PCA (9-3).
Brook Hill's next outing will come on March 24 when the Guard host Rusk. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
