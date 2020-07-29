Ka'Lessia Anderson inks offer with Temple College

Ka'Lessia Anderson, a recent Jacksonville High School graduate, had just about relegated herself to going to work in Jacksonville.
Instead, she will be headed off to Temple College in Temple, Texas later this year, where she will continue her academic and basketball career.
Anderson, a 5'-11 small forward, recently signed with the Lady Leopards, who are coached by former Jacksonville College assistant coach (2009-2011) Amber Taylor, who took over the reins of the program in May.
“I visited Tyler (Junior College) and I didn't really like it, and I was pretty much set on getting a job here and staying close to home,” Anderson said. “I had talked with Coach Taylor when she was the head coach at Cisco College, and I was really excited about having an opportunity to play for Temple.”
Anderson said she feels confident that she will be able to transition to the college game smoothly, having played for for former Jacksonville College head women's basketball coach Lynn Nabi at Jacksonville High.
“Coach Nabi taught me a lot,” Anderson said. “He knows how to get you ready to play at the next level, so I feel good about everything.”
Temple is a member of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NJCAA Region V), which also includes Cisco, Collin County, Grayson, Hill, McLennan, Ranger, Southwest Christian and Weatherford.
