Karmen Miller hurls no-hitter in Brook Hill's 16-0 win over Bishop Dunne

DALLAS - Freshman Karmen Miller did a number on the Lady Flacons of Dallas-Bishop Dunne on Tuesday.
Miller tossed a complete game (4 innings, run rule) no-hitter and fanned eight while walking four.
Leading 7-0, Brook Hill made it a short night by scoring nine runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Sophia Arno had three hits, including a double and drove in a run for the Lady Guard while Maeci Wilson ripped a home run, punched out a double and a base hit to go along with six RBI.
Other hitting standouts for the winners included Mollee McCurley (triple, single, RBI) and Landry McNeel (single, two RBI).
Lady Guard batters forged out 11 hits in the affair.
