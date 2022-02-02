Kaycee Johnson to play volleyball at Hill College

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.