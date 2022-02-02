Kaycee Johnson to play volleyball at Hill College

RUSK — Rusk High School volleyball standout Kaycee Johnson signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning to continue her academic and volleyball career at Hill College in Hillsboro, Texas.
Johnson will bring a wealth of experience to Hill College, having played varsity volleyball for four years at Rusk.
Johnson capped off her prep playing days by winning the Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player honor this year.
She also was voted onto the All-East Texas team.
Rusk head volleyball coach Tonya Kelly had this to say about Johnson.
“I had the privilege of coaching this young lady this year...Kaycee (Johnson) is s phenomenal athlete.
“She is a competitor on and off of the court.”
Hill went 14-6 overall and 9-1 in league play and went on to win its conference tournament last fall.
The college competes in NJCAA Region V, which also includes Ranger, North Central, Temple, Cisco and Vernon.
