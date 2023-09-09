Keegan Davis accounts for 4 TDs in Alto's 35-33 loss to San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE – Alto had its best offensive performance of the season on Friday when the Yellowjackets came close to pulling off an upset over San Augustine.
The Wolves (2-1) were able to come away with a 35-33 victory in the end.
Keegan Davis was the workhorse for the Mean Sting (0-3), who entertain Garrison (3-0) next week.
The Alto quarterback went 22-36-3 for 301 yards through the air. Davis tossed four touchdown strikes in the game. He also was Alto’s leading rusher (20-100, 1 TD).
Zack Battle hauled in two touchdown throws covering 24 and 35 yards, respectively while Tyler Bond made a 24-yard touchdown catch and Anthony Buckingham had a 20-yard scoring grab.
Alto’s leading receiver was Tim Bond (4-128).
The Yellowjackets amassed 404 yards of total offense.
Davis also was the leading tackler for the Mean Sting, with 10 stops to go along with a tackle for loss.
Alex Gonzalez made nine tackles for the Jackets and had four tackles for loss plus a fumble caused.
Another player of impact defensively was Tyler Bond with two interceptions.
For the game the Mean Sting defense forced four San Augustine turnovers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.