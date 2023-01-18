Keegan Davis logs a double-double as Alto defeats Cushing, 57-39

ALTO - The Yellowjackets of Alto benefitted from Keegan Davis' double-double by walloping Cushing, 57-39, at Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court at Alto Gymnasium on Tuesday evening.
Davis knocked in 16 points and came down with 10 rebounds to fuel the Yellowjackets (8-9, 3-2).
Jackson Duplichain chipped in 12 points and Rashawn Mumphrey scored nine points and amassed five boards.
JJ Rollins had six rebounds for the Mean Sting, with Zack Battle adding five.
Alto is currently in third place in the district standings; a half game in front of Price Carlisle. The Mean Sting travel to Carlisle on Friday night.
Douglass and New Summerfield are both 5-0 in league play and are knotted up for first place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.