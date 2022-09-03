Keegan Davis spurs Alto to a 48-22 win over West Sabine

PINELAND - Alto's Keegan Davis probably needed an extra bottle of Gatorade after leading Alto to a 48-22 triumph over Pineland-West Sabine on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Davis tossed four touchdown passes and completed 5-of-14 passes for 199 yards, piled up 77 yards rushing and led Alto (1-1) defensively by amassing 10 tackles and coming up with a pass break up.
The win was the first for new Yellowjacket head coach Brock Grigsby.
Rashawn Mumphrey had another huge night at running back for Alto. The senior carried 17 times for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 8.59 yards per carry.
Leading pass catcher for the Mean Sting was Jackson Duplichain, who caught three passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns, one of which covered 75 yards.
Zachary Battle and Jay Benton also came up with touchdown grabs for the Jackets.
Battle, a sophomore, was also one of the top defenders for the Mean Sting. He racked up nine tackles (6 solo) and came away with a tackle for loss and a pass break up.
Alto torched the West Sabine (0-2) defense for 478 total yards, with 273 yards coming on the turf and 205 through the air.
Alto returns home next Friday to battle San Augustine (0-2). San Augustine fell to highly regarded Tenaha 12-6 in overtime on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.