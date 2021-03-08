Kelsy Traylor gets a shutout win in her first start for LeTourneau

LONGVIEW — Kelsy Traylor made the most of her first career start in goal as a collegiate player on Saturday.
Playing for LeTourneau University (NCAA, Division II) in Longview, Traylor played the entire 90 minutes and collected a shut out in LeTourneau's 3-0 American Southwest Conference victory over Louisiana College.
The Yellowjacket defenders played stellar in front of Traylor, who had two saves — both in the second half — in the match.
Traylor is a true freshman from Jacksonville High School.
She is an education major and is the daughter of Kelly and Amy Traylor.
LeTourneau is 2-4-1 overall, 1-1-0 in conference play.
The LeTourneau ladies will be back on the pitch at 5 p.m. Wednesday when they host UT-Dallas.
