Kentucky Derby postponed; MLB eyes mid-May start

The latest changes to the national sports calendar due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic involve the horse racing industry and professional baseball.
The Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown, scheduled to run on May 5 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY has been pushed back to Sept. 5, which is a part of Labor Day weekend.
This will be the first time in 75 years that the race has not been run on the first Saturday in May.
Major League Baseball officials said that they don't expect the 2020 season to get under way until mid May at the earliest.
The new season was originally scheduled to open on March 26.
