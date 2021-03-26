Key goals by freshman Evelyn Lara gives JHS 3-1 win over PT

Freshman Evelyn Lara's first varsity playoff match turned out to be one that she undoubtedly will remember for a long time.
Lara scored the equalizer and the go ahead goal to give Jacksonville a 3-1 victory over Pine Tree in a Class 5A, Region II, bi-district match that was played at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night.
Jacksonville (17-2-2), the District 16-5A champions, advance to play either Forney or Cleburne in an Area match early next week.
The Lady Pirates, the fourth-place team from District 15-5A, end the year with an 11-8-2 record.
Pine Tree came out as the aggressor, and when Sayge Lohman booted in a deflection from about 25 yards out, right side, the Lady Pirates owned a 1-0 lead at the 29:31 mark of the first half.
That's where things stood until 2:25 to go in the opening 40:00 when Lara scored on a header from the box. The play originated on a Taylor Gutierrez corner kick.
With 38:12 to play in the match Lara launched the ball into the goal, by corralling a deflection and shooting from around six yards out, which put Jacksonville in front, 2-1.
Lara's energy seemed to give the Maidens, and their fans, a jolt.
“As a team I think we gained confidence with each goal that we scored,” Lara said.
Lara added that some adjustments that were made on offense seemed to give her a boost.
“We started passing the ball out and moved out wide,” she said. “I am more comfortable in that style of play.”
The ninth-grader said this season has been wonderful for her and that she is not ready to see it come to an end.
“From making varsity as a freshman, and then getting to start, and now scoring in my first playoff match ...it's just the best feeling,” she said.
About two minutes later Kylie Carroll tacked on a big insurance goal when she drilled the ball into the upper-right corner of the net from about 28-yards out.
After a bit of a shaky start, Maiden keeper Lesly Munoz, a senior, settled down and made nine saves to pick up the win for Jacksonville.
Each team had 16 shots in the match, with the Lady Pirates tallying 11 on frame compared to Jacksonville's 10.
