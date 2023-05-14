Kilgore 7 on 7 SQT: Jacksonville goes 2-1 in pool play

Kilgore 7 on 7 SQT: Jacksonville finishes second in Pool A
By Jay Neal
KILGORE – Jacksonville went 2-1 and finished second in its pool in the Kilgore 7 on 7 State Qualifying Tournament on Saturday morning at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
In its first game of the day, the Indians got past Chapel Hill 31-22.
The Tribe took it on the chin from Kilgore, losing 26-6, but bounced back to end the day with a 27-20, come-from-behind victory over Sabine’s Cardinals.
Kilgore won Pool A by going 3-0. The Bulldogs topped Sabine 34-12 and in its final game of pool play edged Chapel Hill in overtime 32-26.
Kilgore then faced off against Texarkana Pleasant Grove, who went 3-0 in Pool B, which also included Lindale Henderson and Kaufman.
Pleasant Grove defeated Kilgore 13-0 to win the tournament and a berth into the state tournament.
Jacksonville jumped out to a 13-0 lead over Chapel Hill with Brady McCown hurling a 20-yard touchdown pass to Nehemiah Boyd and a 13-yard scoring strike to Jermaine Taylor.
Following a Bulldog touchdown, the Tribe increased its lead to 20-8 following a 10-yard touchdown catch by Brendon Richardson that came right before the end of the first half.
Chapel Hill pulled to within five points after scoring on the opening drive of the second half.
The Indians answered when McCown and Jayden Boyd hooked up for a touchdown from a yard out\, giving the Tribe a 25-14 lead.
McCown found Jayden Boyd again on the Tribe’s next possession, with Boyd hauling in a nice over-the-shoulder grab.
A Bulldog intercepted the point after touchdown attempt and returned it back for two points, making the score 31-16 in favor of the Indians.
In the loss to Kilgore, Jacksonville wasn’t able to get any traction on either side of the ball against one of the more athletic teams, man-for-man, in the tournament.
The Bulldogs jump out to an 18-0 lead and never looked back.
Jacksonville’s points came on a 3-yard touchdown grab by Taylor that came in the second half.
Sabine scored two early touchdowns in the Tribe’s final game of the morning to go up 13-0.
With 5:05 to play in the opening half McCown dialed up Jayden Boyd, who was running a post route, for a 35-yard touchdown to get the Indians going.
The two squads then swapped touchdowns, with both scoring on the first play of their respective possessions.
Senior-to-be Kendrick Grant latched onto a 45 bomb from McCown for the Indians’ score, with Jayden Boyd catch the point-after touchdown.
Jacksonville’s next touchdown was also caught by Jayden Boyd. Co-head coach Ryan McCown called a play out of a trip right formation, that seemed to catch the Cardinal defense off guard.
Devin McCuin also served as one of the Indians’ coaches.
The Indians’ final touchdown, which covered 45 yards was set up by a Taylor interception to stop Sabine’s previous drive.
Trent Powell had a key pass break up on Sabine’s final drive, with the ball ultimately going over on downs to Jacksonville.
At the end of the day, the positive outweighed the not-so-positive, with Jacksonville able to establish some momentum going into next week’s state qualifying tournament at Chapel Hill.
