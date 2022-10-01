Kilgore dominates Jacksonville, 56-7

KILGORE – Kilgore scored the first 28 points of the night and the Bulldogs went on to rout Jacksonville 56-7 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium on Friday.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 over all and 2-0 in District 9-4A-I, while the Tribe fell to 2-4, 1-1.
Trailing 28-0, Jacksonville was able to score on its final possession of the first half when Ryan McCown connected with Devin McCuin for a 19-yard touchdown. After Jesus Nunez’ point after touchdown, the Bulldog lead had been cut to 28-7, giving the Tribe a small sliver of hope heading into the locker room at the break.
The touchdown strike was set up by a 23-yard reception by Koda Canady (from McCown) on the previous play.
It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to deliver the knockout punch, however.
The Bulldogs’ Chris Williams returned the opening kick off of the final half 79 yards, setting the home team up at the Jacksonville 11-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Kilgore’s feature back, Isaiah Williams carried the rock in for an 11-yard touchdown, which increased the Bulldog advantage to 35-7.
After the Kilgore defense held the Indians to three-and-out on their next possession, the Dogs added another score when Kilgore quarterback Da’Marion Vanzandt dialed up Derrick Williams for a 49-yard touchdown reception that came with 8:15 to go in the third quarter.
The Bulldog defense never let up as Jacksonville was unable to get into Kilgore territory the entire second half.
Jacksonville managed just 145 total yards (30 rushing, 115 passing).
McCown, a senior, went 12-22-1 for 115 yards and one touchdown, while Jwaylon Kennedy led Jacksonville in rushing (13-26).
McCuin had four grabs for 48 yards. His touchdown catch made him the leading receiver (yardage) in school history. He surpassed the late Darrell Minifee, who played 2010-12.
Cash Bearden came up with a fumble recovery late in the first period after Kilgore had moved the ball all the way down to the Indian 34-yard line.
The Indians played shorthanded in the Oil Belt on Friday as Jacksonville was without the services of running backs Jayden Boyd (knee) and Rolando Munoz (shoulder). The Tribe’s leading tackler Michael Miles appeared to have suffered an unknown injury in the first half and did not play in the final half.
Jacksonville did get defensive end Devarion Boyd back from the injured list.
Ross scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for Kilgore as did Roosevelt Rollins, his back up.
Vanzandt threw three touchdown passes in the game.
Jacksonville will host Chapel Hill (3-2, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Chapel Hill socked Palestine, 42-21, on Friday.
In another District 9-4A-I game that was played on Friday, Lindale ran its league record to 2-0 by walloping Athens, 43-21. Henderson had its bye this week.
