Kolt Dement in 5th place in bareback going into short go at College Nat. Finals Rodeo

CASPER, Wyo. — Heading into Saturday's short go at the Cinch College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper Wyoming, Rusk-cowboy Kolt Dement is sitting among the leaders in saddle bronc riding.
Dement, who is representing Panola College, is currently in fifth place in the standings.
He has an average of 221.5 on three head.
In the third round, Dement, scored a 76.5, which, so far has been his top score at nationals.
In the first round he received a 74 and in the second round the judges scored him at 71.
Cole Franks (Missouri Valley College) is the leader, with a 236 average on three head, going into the finals.
The Ford Wyoming Center is the host venue for the CNFR.
