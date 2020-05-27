Kolt Dement joins Panola College rodeo team

Earlier this month Alto High School-senior Kolt Dement signed with Panola College in Carthage, where he will join the school's rodeo team.
Despite his young age, Dement is a fast-rising star in the world of bareback.
In bareback, riders attempt to stay atop a wild bronc by using only a leather rigging.
When the chute opens, the cowboy must have both spurs touching the shoulders of the bronc until the horse's feet the ground.
If the rider is unsuccessful in doing so, he is disqualified.
Bareback riders are scored on technique, with both the rider and the animal getting a score.
In fact, he currently sits in 10th place in the PRCA Texas Circuit standings, with winnings of $1,749.
In 2019 the Panola College men's rodeo team won the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association National Championship, which took place in Casper, Wyoming.
Panola Rodeo is coached by Jeff Collins.
