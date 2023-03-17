LADY EAGLE POWERLIFTING: Tipton finishes fourth at state meet

Rusk High School's Claire Tipton, pictured earlier this month at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association Class 4A Division II Regional Championships in Eustace earlier this month, won fourth place in the 148-lb. weight class at the THSWPA State Championships on Friday. The event was held at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

FRISCO - Claire Tipton, a sophomore at Rusk High School, came in fourth place at the Texas High School Women's Poweriifting Championships which took place late this week at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

Tipton competed in the 148-pound weight class in the Class 4A, Division II segment.

Tipton, a multi-sport student-athlete at Rusk, lifted a total of 860 lbs. (320 squat, 220 bench, 320 deadlift).

Annie Bebee of Silsbee High School won the weight class with lifts totaling 955 lbs.

