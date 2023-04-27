CARTHAGE - Rusk posted a 14-9 victory over Carthage on Thursday night in Carthage in Game 1 of a Class 4A, Region III, Bi-district series.
Game 2 will get under way at 5 p.m. on Friday in Rusk. If a third game is necessary, it will start 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.
Rusk moved to 21-13 with the win, while Carthage's record is 19-10.
The Lady Eagles are the second place team from District 18-4A.
The Lady Dawgs came in third in District 17-4A.
