Lady Eagle spikers open new season by walloping Westwood, 3-1

PALESTINE — Rusk successfully launched its new season by traveling to Palestine and handing the Westwood Lady Panthers a 3-1 loss on Tues.

Rusk cruised to a 25-17 win in the opening set and went up 2-0 following a 25-12 whitewash in Game 2.

The Lady Panthers found their groove in Game 3 where the home team got the best of the Lady Eagles, 25-22.

In the decisive set, the Red and Black trounced the home team, 25-6, to excape with the win.

On Thursday Rusk dropped a 2-0 decision to Paris on opening day play in the Paris Tournament. Additional information was not provided.

Rusk is scheduled to play before the home folk at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday versus Henderson.

