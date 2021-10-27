Lady Eagle spikers take down Jasper on Senior Night

RUSK — Rusk closed out its regular season on Tuesday evening at Eagle Coliseum by upending Jasper 3-0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-16).
The Lady Eagles (21-16, 5-3) are tied for second place in the district, along with Palestine — the two clubs traded wins in their regular season meetings.
Once playoff seeding has been determined, Rusk will face either Waco Robinson or Madisonville in the bi-district round of the state playoffs early next week, at a location to be announced.
Senior team members that were recognized Tuesday included Kaycee Johnson, Lexie Stanley, Allie Kovlozsky, Kara Wofford, Mackenzie Burkhalter and Faith Long.
Three Lady Eagles registered double digits in the kills department. Johnson led the way with 17 spikes, Wofford collected 16 kills and Hadley Kelly added 12.
Long just missed a double-double after making nine kills and 17 assists.
Sarah Boudreaux amassed a team-high 22 digs for head coach Tonya Kelly's Lady Eagles.
Rusk has now won eight of its last nine matches.
