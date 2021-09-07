Lady Eagle Volleyball finishes as runner-up in Whitehouse tourney

WHITEHOUSE — The Rusk High School Volleyball team finished in second place at the Whitehouse Tournament on Saturday.
Rusk capped off its run in the tourney with a 2-1 (25-20, 21-25, 27-25) win over New Diana on Saturday night.
The Lady Eagles (6-10) will host Neches at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Rusk is led by its five seniors: Lexie Stanley, Faith Long, Kaycee Johnson, Kara Wofford and Makenna Burkhalter.
Also on the roster are juniors Jazz Blankinship and Shelby Hassell and sophomores Hadley Kelly and Sarah Boudreaux.
