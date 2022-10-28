Lady Eagle Volleyball finishes third in district standings

RUSK - The Rusk Lady Eagle volleyball team will be representing District 18-4A as its third place team when the UIL, Class 4A, Region III playoffs open up early next week.
The Corrina Ford-coached Lady Eagles defeated Jacksonville, 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-16) on Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum in the regular season finale.
Rusk (22-17, 6-4) will face Carthage, the District 17-4A runner-up, in the bi-district round. The date, time and location of the match is to be announced.
The Lady Eagles feature eight seniors: Madeline Baldwin, Isabel Torres, Hope Nimitz, Areona Hart, Kandice Barnett, Jazz Blankinship, Shelby Hassell and Briley King.
