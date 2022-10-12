Lady Eagle Volleyball upsets Madisonville, 3-1

RUSK - The Rusk High School volleyball team upset Madisonville, 3-1, on Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum.
The avenged a loss to the Lady Mustangs earlier this season and propelled Rusk into a tie for third place with Palestine.
The Lady Eagles (19-16, 3-3) won the opening set 25-20, but Madisonville came back to even things up after taking Game 2, 25-16.
Rusk then got back on track and wrapped up the match with identical 25-23 wins in Games 3 and 4.
Madisonville (18-19, 4-2) remained in second place in the district standings, trailing Bullard by two games.
At 4:30 p.m. on Friday Rusk will travel to Bullard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.