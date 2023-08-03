RUSK – A great deal of hard work has been taking place this week inside Eagle Coliseum where the Rusk Lady Eagle Volleyball teams have been going through preseason drills under the direction of head coach Corrina Ford.
The Lady Eagles lost several standouts from last year when the Rusk ladies posted a 22-18 overall record and finished 6-4 in district. Rusk was a bi-district finalist last year.
Those graduation losses have opened not only roster spots, but starting line-up positions for others and Ford and her assistant coaches (Cassie Hart and Emily Weeks) have been busy this week teaching and evaluating.
At 9 a.m. Friday Rusk will host Brook Hill and Cumberland Academy in scrimmage action.
The following day the Lady Eagles will travel to the Crockett/Grapeland Scrimmage for their final warm-ups before opening the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by entertaining Frankston.
Rusk will play in three tournament this month. On August 10-12 the Lady Eagles will take part in the Tyler Tournament, the following Thursday through Saturday will find the Lady Eagles at the Eustace Tournament, with the final tourney set for Aug. 24-26 at Athens.
District play begins on September 22 when Madisonville invades Eagle Coliseum.
The final conference match is set for October 24 and will be at Jacksonville.
