Lady Eagles can't overcome a slow start in loss to Cushing

RUSK — Despite a determined effort in the second half, the Rusk Lady Eagles failed to overcome a slow start on Tuesday when they fell, 42-38, to Cushing in a game that was played at Eagle Coliseum.
After trailing 24-22 at the break, Rusk got back on track in the second half and out scored their guests 22-18, but it wasn't enough to give Rusk (4-3) the win.
DaMaya Hart logged a double-double for the Eagles, by scoring 12 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.
Erica Anderson also pumped in a dozen points for Rusk.
The Lady Eagles will continue non-district play at 6:30 p.m., Tue., Nov. 30 versus Kemp.
