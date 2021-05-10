Lady Eagles drop 4-1 decision to Taylor, bow out of playoffs

NAVASOTA — Rusk's season came to a close on Saturday when the Lady Eagles fell, 4-1, to Taylor in Game 2 of a best-of-3 Area series that took place at Navasota High School.
After losing Game 1 on Friday the Lady Eagles were in a must-win situation on Saturday.
Lindsey O'Dell held Rusk to two hits to garner the complete-game win for the Lady Ducks. O'Dell struck out three and walked an equal number.
Rusk plated its only run of the day in the third inning. Isabel Torres double to left and Abbie Pepin followed with a hot smash to left for a two-base hit that scored Pepin.
The game was tied, 3-3, after three, with the Lady Ducks adding three runs in the top of the fifth.
Rusk ends the year at 19-16 while Taylor (18-8-2) advances to face Carthage in this week's regional quarterfinal round.
