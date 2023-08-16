Lady Eagles drop a pair of close matches to Gilmer, Marshall

GILMER - Rusk lost to host Gilmer and Marshall by 3-2 margins on Tuesday in Gilmer.
The Lady Buckeyes defeated the Lady Eagles for the third time in the past five days by taking a 27-29, 25-13, 25-13, 20-25, 15-13 victory.
In the match against Marshall, Rusk bolted out of the gates by winning the first two sets 26-24, 25-19, only to see the Lady Mavericks take the last-three games 25-21, 25-16, 18-15.
Rusk (4-6) will be looking to get back on the winning track by playing in the Eustace Tournament (Thursday through Saturday).
