Lady Eagles lose district opener to Jasper

JASPER - Rusk's slump continued on Tuesday when the Lady Eagles were run ruled by Jasper in what was the district opener for the Lady Eagles.

The final score was 10-0 in favor of the Lady Dawgs.

Aimee Colson pitched a no-hitter for Jasper (4-5, 1-0).

Coleson struck out nine Rusk batters ad walked six.

Marissa Perry  went the distance in the circle for Rusk (10-11-1, 0-1).

The loss was the Lady Eagles' eighth straight.

Rusk and Jasper will tangle in Rusk at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

