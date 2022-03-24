Lady Eagles lose district opener to Jasper

JASPER - Rusk's slump continued on Tuesday when the Lady Eagles were run ruled by Jasper in what was the district opener for the Lady Eagles.
The final score was 10-0 in favor of the Lady Dawgs.
Aimee Colson pitched a no-hitter for Jasper (4-5, 1-0).
Coleson struck out nine Rusk batters ad walked six.
Marissa Perry went the distance in the circle for Rusk (10-11-1, 0-1).
The loss was the Lady Eagles' eighth straight.
Rusk and Jasper will tangle in Rusk at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
