Lady Eagles prevail over Lady Guard, 33-25

BULLARD — Two teams that were attempting to head into the Christmas recess on a high note did battler at Brook Hill's Herrington Gymnasium on Friday.
Rusk was able to subdue the Brook Hill ladies, 33-25, in the non-district test.
The Lady Guard defeat overshadowed a fine individual effort by Callie Bailey (12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists).
Neely Clark pitched in six points to compliment her 12 rebounds and Maeci Wilson finished with five points for Brook Hill (2-7).
Brook Hill is scheduled to return to the floor at 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 at which time the Lady Guard will visit Redwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.