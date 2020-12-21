Lady Eagles prevail over Lady Guard, 33-25

Brook Hill's Gracie Dawson (5) looks to get a shot off while guarded by an unidentified player from Rusk on Friday when the Lady Eagles handed the Lady Guard a 33-35 defeat on the Lady Guard's home deck. Looking on for Brook Hill is Gracie Yeager.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

BULLARD — Two teams that were attempting to head into the Christmas recess on a high note did battler at Brook Hill's Herrington Gymnasium on Friday.

Rusk was able to subdue the Brook Hill ladies, 33-25, in the non-district test.

The Lady Guard defeat overshadowed a fine individual effort by Callie Bailey (12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists).

Neely Clark pitched in six points to compliment her 12 rebounds and Maeci Wilson finished with five points for Brook Hill (2-7).

Brook Hill is scheduled to return to the floor at 1 p.m. on Dec. 28 at which time the Lady Guard will visit Redwater.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you