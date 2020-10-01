Lady Eagles pummel Palestine in district play

PALESTINE — Rusk moved into second place in the district standings on Tuesday night after defeating Palestine 3-0 on the Ladycats' home floor.
Rusk (8-9, 2-1) will wrap up the first round of conference play at 4:30 p.m. Friday by visiting Center.
Rusk will go into the match against the Lady Riders trailing Carthage by one game.
The Lady Eagles will be back at Eagle Coliseum on Tuesday when they are slated to entertain Tyler High at 6:30 p.m.
