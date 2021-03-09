Lady Eagles' rally falls short in 9-5 loss to Huntington

RUSK — Rusk attempted a late comeback, but the Lady Eagles fell short as Huntington defeated Rusk, 9-5, on Monday at Lady Eagle Park.
The Devilettes scored five runs in the top of the sixth to move in front 8-3.
Rusk responded by scoring twice in the bottom half of the frame to trim the visitors' lead to three, 8-5, but that was as close as the Lady Eagles (9-7) would get.
Rusk will be back on the diamond on Tuesday by hosting Van at noon.
Callie Lynn went 2-3 for Rusk, while Faith Long ripped the cover off of the ball by clouting a triple and a double in four official trips to the dish. She also drove in two runs.
Also going 2-4 was Calyssa Boggs. Boggs stroked a double and drove in a run.
Sarah Boudreaux doubled and picked up an RBI and Madalynn Woodruff laced a two-base hit for the Lady Eagles.
Marissa Perry turned in a gutsy performance in the circle for Rusk by going the distance. She allowed eight earned runs on nine hits, walked five and fanned six.
