Lady Eagles rally to edge Diboll, 7-6

RUSK — With their backs against the wall, the Rusk High School softball team scored thee runs in the bottom of the sixth to collar a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the visitors from Diboll on Wednesday.
Freshman Sarah Boudreaux had three of Rusk's nine hits. Boudreaux doubled and drove in three runs.
Calyssa Boggs went 2-3 at the plate, which included a double.
Meanwhile Abbie Pepin clubbed two doubles in four official trips to the dish. She also had a 4-RBI afternoon.
Emi Etheridge added a two-base knock for Rusk, as well as a pair of RBI.
Marissa Perry took the win in the circle for the Michael Williams-coached Lady Eagles (11-7). She pitched a complete game and gave up six runs, all earned, on 11 hits. Perry struck out four and walked one.
