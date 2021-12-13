Lady Eagles win first place at Mt. Enterprise tournament

MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Rusk's Lady Eagles went 3-0 in the Mount Enterprise-Michael Nix Memorial Tournament over the weekend and nailed down the championship by trouncing the host school, 44-17, in the title match-up on Sat. evening.
The Lady Eagles improved to 7-6 with the win.
Rusk bombed Brookeland, 50-33, to open play in the tourney on Thursday.
In the semi-final game, head coach Corrina Ford's squad carved up New Summerfield, 53-35.
Two Rusk freshmen, DeMaya Hart and Kyeisha Clater, were recognized for their outstanding play.
Hart was named the tourney Most Valuable Player and Clater was voted onto the All-Tournament team.
At 6:15 p.m. on Tue. the Lady Eagles will host Whitehouse.
