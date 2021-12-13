Lady Eagles win first place at Mt. Enterprise tournament

  2021-22 RUSK LADY EAGLE VARSITY

1st Place Mount Enterprise Tournament

 Sourcde - Rusk Athletics

MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Rusk's Lady Eagles went 3-0 in the Mount Enterprise-Michael Nix Memorial Tournament over the weekend and nailed down the championship by trouncing the host school, 44-17, in the title match-up on Sat. evening.

The Lady Eagles improved to 7-6 with the win.

Rusk bombed Brookeland, 50-33, to open play in the tourney on Thursday.

In the semi-final game, head coach Corrina Ford's squad carved up New Summerfield, 53-35.

Two Rusk freshmen, DeMaya Hart and Kyeisha Clater, were recognized for their outstanding play.

Hart was named the tourney Most Valuable Player and Clater was voted onto the All-Tournament team.

At 6:15 p.m. on Tue. the Lady Eagles will host Whitehouse.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you