Lady Eagles wrap up Nac tourney with pair of shutout victories

NACOGDOCHES — Rusk blanked Cushing 11-0 and Garrison 8-0 on Saturday to wrap up play in the Nacogdoches Tournament.

The Lady Eagles will take an 8-1 record into Tuesday's home game against Joaquin. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Marissa Perry tossed a two-hitter over six innings and struck out nine in the win over Garrison. Perry did not walk a batter.

Emily Etheridge went 2-3 at the dish, with a triple and a double. She also drove in three of the Rusk runs.

Abbie Pepin crushed a triple and Faith Long stroked a double for the Lady Eagles.

Isabel Torres and Calyssa Boggs each singled and drove in a run.

