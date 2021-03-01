Lady Eagles wrap up Nac tourney with pair of shutout victories

NACOGDOCHES — Rusk blanked Cushing 11-0 and Garrison 8-0 on Saturday to wrap up play in the Nacogdoches Tournament.
The Lady Eagles will take an 8-1 record into Tuesday's home game against Joaquin. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Marissa Perry tossed a two-hitter over six innings and struck out nine in the win over Garrison. Perry did not walk a batter.
Emily Etheridge went 2-3 at the dish, with a triple and a double. She also drove in three of the Rusk runs.
Abbie Pepin crushed a triple and Faith Long stroked a double for the Lady Eagles.
Isabel Torres and Calyssa Boggs each singled and drove in a run.
