Lady Guard clip Whitney for 7th place in Chenevert Tournament

TYLER — Brook Hill beat Whitney, 39-32, on Saturday in the seventh-place game of the Silver Bracket of the Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament, which was played at Bishop T.K. Gorman High School in Tyler.
Mollee McCurley ripped the nets for a team-high 17 points and Bethany Lavender added 16 for Brook Hill (3-6).
Completing the scoring for the Lady Guard was Landrey McNeel with six points.
The Lady Guard will be playing in the Greenville-Pioneer Technical Arts Academy Lady Panther Tournament on Monday and Tuesday.
