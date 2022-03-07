Lady Guard collect 12 hits in rout of Hawkins

TYLER - Brook Hill concluded play in the Rose City Classic on Saturday by whipping Hawkins, 10-3.
The Lady Gard had 12 hits in the game.
Brook Hill sent six runners in to score in the second inning and four in the fourth.
Five members of the Lady Guard team had multiple hits in the game.
Bethany Laven dar had two hits and drove in a pair of runs while Sophia Arno and Karmen Miller clubbed two hits each and drove in a run apiece.
Arno and Miller each doubled to highlight Brook Hill's offensive production.
Bethany Durrett and Landry McNeel added two hits each.
Miller pitched three innings and came away with the win in the circle. She allowed two runs, both earned, on one hit. She struck out six and walked four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.