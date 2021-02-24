Lady Guard dispose of Athens Christian, 41-19

BULLARD — Sparked by 15 points from Maeci Wilson, Brook Hill's Lady Guard breezed past Athens Christian, 41-19, on Tuesday night at Herrington Gymnasium.
The game served as a warm-up affair for the Lady Guard, who will take on an unknown foe from TAPPS District 3-5A in bi-district play. That game will be take place at either 6 p.m. Friday of 2 p.m. on Saturday at Riesel High School, according to Brook Hill head girl's basketball coach Jereme Hubbard. Riesel is about 15 miles southeast of Waco.
Neeley Clark fired in seven points for Brook Hill, followed by Callie Bailey (5), Landrey McNeel (4) and Grace Yeager (4).
Completing the scoring for the Lady Guard were Gracie Dawson, Katie Duchoslavova and Hope Ekeukwu, who added two points each.
Brook Hill's upcoming post season appearance will be the Lady Guard's first since 2017.
