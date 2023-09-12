Lady Guard earn first district win with a 3-0 decision over Dallas Covenant

BULLARD – Brook Hill slammed Dallas Covenant 3-0 (25-20, 25-20,25-11) Tuesday evening at Herrington Gymnasium.
The victory moved the Lady Guard to 1-2 in conference play and 27-7 overall.
Julianna Mize supplied her club with 14 digs, six kills and two aces while Gracie Dawson pitched in eight kills, 19 digs, one block and two aces.
Mia Vrbova added seven digs, two kills, a block and three aces.
Other players of impact for the Lady Guard were Cassidy Clark (1block, 1 kill, 23 assists) and Kamryn Buske (5 kills, 1 block, 2 aces).
At 4:30 p.m. Friday Brook Hill is slated to host All Saints Episcopal as district play continues.
