Lady Guard fall to Faith Christian in state semi-final game

2021 BROOK HILL LADY GUARD - TAPPS, DIVISION II STATE SEMI-FINALIST

WACO — Grapevine Faith Christian hung a six-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning and the Lady Lions went on to defeat Brook Hill by a 7-2 margin Friday afternoon in a TAPPS, Division II state semi-final contest.

Brook Hill led 2-1 after three innings of play.

After the Lady Lions' scoring outburst, neither team was able to add any runs to their respective totals.

Faith Christian's Annacapri Ciccone went 3-4 at the plate.

Callie Bailey and Mollie McCurley each singled twice for the Lady Guard.

Brook Hill's Maeci Wilson punched out a double.

Collecting singles for the Lady Guard were Landry McNeel, Pressley Mizzell and Grace Yeager.

Brook Hill ends the year with a record of 12-5-1.

Faith Christian (15-1) will take on either Houston Second Baptist or Fort Bend Christian in the state championship game on Saturday.

