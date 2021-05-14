Lady Guard fall to Faith Christian in state semi-final game

WACO — Grapevine Faith Christian hung a six-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning and the Lady Lions went on to defeat Brook Hill by a 7-2 margin Friday afternoon in a TAPPS, Division II state semi-final contest.
Brook Hill led 2-1 after three innings of play.
After the Lady Lions' scoring outburst, neither team was able to add any runs to their respective totals.
Faith Christian's Annacapri Ciccone went 3-4 at the plate.
Callie Bailey and Mollie McCurley each singled twice for the Lady Guard.
Brook Hill's Maeci Wilson punched out a double.
Collecting singles for the Lady Guard were Landry McNeel, Pressley Mizzell and Grace Yeager.
Brook Hill ends the year with a record of 12-5-1.
Faith Christian (15-1) will take on either Houston Second Baptist or Fort Bend Christian in the state championship game on Saturday.
