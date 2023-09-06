Lady Guard fall to Lady Mustangs in conference opener

BULLARD – Brook Hill was tripped up in its district opener Tuesday night at Herrington Gymnasium where McKinney Christian Academy came away with a 3-1 (25-22, 11-25, 25-20, 25-19) victory over the Lady Guard.
The loss ended a 12-match Brook Hill winning streak as well.
Gracie Dawson powered down 20 kills to compliment her 12 digs and two blocks while Julianna Mize collected 14 kills, 23 digs, two blocks and an ace.
Mia Vrbova added four blocks, 10 digs, three kills, two aces and four assists for the home team.
Leading the Lady Guard (26-6, 0-1) in assists was Cassity Clark with 28. She also pitched in 10 digs, three kills and an ace.
Brook Hill will travel to Carrollton for a 6:30 p.m. match Thursday against Prince of Peace. Prince of Peace swept All Saints Episcopal 3-0 in its conference opener on Tuesday.
