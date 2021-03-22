Lady Guard Hoops: Post season award winners announced

BULLARD — Callie Bailey and Maeci Wilson head the list of Bullard Lady Guard basketball team members having won post-season accolades, following a vote of the TAPPS 2-5A coaches.
Bailey, a sophomore, and Wilson, a junior picked up first team recognition.
Wilson also earned Academnic All-State honors.
Brook Hill place a trio onto the league’s second team squad. That group included seniors Neeley Clark and Grace Yeager and freshman Gracie Dawson. Clark and Yeager were also recognized for coming away with Academic All District honors.
Freshmen Anna Hall and Landrey McNeel garnered honorable mention lauds for the Lady Guared.
The Lady Guard are coached by Jereme Hubbard
