Lady Guard open district by blasting Bishop Dunne, 41-20

BULLARD — Brook Hill outscored Dallas-Bishop Dunne 23-9 in the second half of Tuesday's district opener at Herrington Gymnasium and defeated the Lady Falcons, 41-20.
Brook Hill (11-14, 1-0) led 27-17 going into the fourth period.
Leading the Lady Guard in scoring was Maeci Wilson with 16 points.
Mollee McCurley pitched in eight for Brook Hill, with Bethany Lavender adding seven and Karmen Miller scoring six points.
Completing the scoring for the Jereme Hubbard-coached Lady Guard was Landrey McNeel (2) and Lila Morris (2).
At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the Lady Guard will host the Tyler HEAT in a non-district fray.
