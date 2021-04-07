Lady Guard open district with 11-0 win over Bishop Dunne

BULLARD — Brook Hill successfully opened conference play on Tuesday by posting an 11-0 (run rule, five innings) victory over visiting Dallas Bishop Dunne.
McKenna Lovelady went the distance in the circle and held the Lady Falcons to four hits. Lovelady fanned 10 and walked two.
Callie Bailey had an inside-the-park home run for Brook Hill. She also singled in the game and drove in a run.
Landry McNeel accounted for two singles and an RBI.
Maeci Wilson clubbed a base hit and knocked in two runs as did Mollee McCurley.
Brook Hill amassed nine hits in the game.
Providing the Lady Guard (5-3-1, 1-0) with a base hit and an RBI was Neeley Clark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.