Lady Guard outslug Kerens, win 13-7

KERENS - Brook Hill took a break form conference play on Tuesday by traveling to Kerens where the Lady Guard pounded the home team, 13-7.
Brook Hill scored eight times in the sixth inning in route to victory.
Bethany Lavender, Blair Brister and Mylee Booth had two hits apiece for the Lady Guard.
Lavender doubled and drove in two runs to spark Brook Hill.
Karmen Miller belted a triple and drove in two runs.
Miller also collected the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game and didn't allow an earned run on four hits. Miller struck out 11 and walked five.
