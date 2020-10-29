Lady Guard put a bow on perfect district campaign

Brook Hill disposed of Brighter Horizons earlier this week at Herrington Gymnasium to cap off an undefeated (14-0) district season.
In their latest victory, the Lady Guard won by scores of 25-2, 25-7. 25-7
Kills leader for Brook Hill was Belle Reed with 15 — she also had seven digs.
Mary Elizabeth Roberts added four kills and two digs while Anna Hardee tossed in three kills and 21 assists.
Meanwhile, Lexi Turner picked up a kill, three aces and a dig for Brook Hill.
