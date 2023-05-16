Lady Guard quartet named to TAPPS Division III All-State Tournament team

Members of the Brook Hill softball team that were named to the TAPPS Division III All-State Tournament team include, left to right, Gracie Dawson, Karmen Miller, Bethany Lavender and Menah Harley.

Gracie Dawson, Menah Harley, Bethany Lavender and Karmen Miller of The Brook Hill School in Bullard were named to the TAPPS, Division III All-State Tournament team.

Dawson is the Lady Guard first baseman, Harley is the team's shortstop, Lavender plays third base and Miller is Brook Hill's pitcher.

The Lady Guard finished as the TAPPS, Division III state runner-up on Saturday in Arlington.

Brook Hill Softball is coached by Anthony Springer.

