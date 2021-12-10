Lady Guard record pair of wins in own tournament

BULLARD — Brook Hill won both of its games on Thursday, the opening day of the inaugural edition of the Brook Hill Invitational Tournament.
The Lady Guard thumped PTAA-Greenville, 39-14 before putting away Midland Christian, 40-31, in the nightcap.
The Lady Guard will face Grand Saline at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Brook Hill 39, PTAA-Greenville 14 — Brook Hill used a balanced scoring attack that featured Maeci Wilson with 17 points in gaining the victory. Bethany Lavender tossed in eight points and Mollee McCurley dropped in seven.
Brook Hill 40, Midland Christian 31 — McCurley scored 18 points and Lila Morris pitched in 15 to lead Brook Hill to a 40-31 win over the Lady Mustangs of Midland Christian. Karmen Miller and Wilson scored four apiece for the winning squad.
